Water scarcity across Scotland worsens despite recent heavy rain

The water scarcity situation in Scotland has worsened despite recent thunderstorms, an environment watchdog has warned.

Part of the River Esk area in Dumfries and Galloway is the second in Scotland to reach the highest water scarcity level of “significant”, latest data from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) shows.

It joins Loch Maree in the Highlands, near Kinlochewe, which remains at “significant” for a third week, while all of Scotland is at some kind of alert level.

Sepa said while heavy, thundery showers across the country have led to some very localised recovery of rivers and groundwater, they have not been enough to sufficiently replenish water levels and conditions continue to get worse.

This week's water scarcity report has been published on our website, providing the latest information on the scarcity situation. Loch Maree has been joined by part of the Esk region of Dumfriesshire at Significant Water Scarcity. Get advice at https://t.co/SvjbrDbfUN pic.twitter.com/iWDXexWNYL — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) June 23, 2023

The Conon river area in the Highlands and the Outer Hebrides have been escalated to “moderate scarcity”, the second highest level, where the south-west and much of central Scotland remain.

Sepa said that without further rainfall, these areas risk reaching the “significant” level, while the majority of the country is at “alert” stage, the third highest warning level.

Businesses authorised to abstract water in the Loch Maree and River Esk areas already have conditions in place as part of their permits to protect the environment against low river flows, and Sepa warned measures may be brought in elsewhere if the situation worsens.

Nathan Critchlow-Watton, Sepa’s head of water and planning, said: “We know the pressures facing Scottish businesses right know, including Scotland’s farmers, and the importance of the food and drink they produce.

Loch Maree remains at the ‘significant’ water scarcity alert level for a third week (Alamy/PA)

“That’s why we’re determined to protect our environment whilst supporting Scotland during prolonged dry periods such as this.

“Our approach is proportionate, aiming to help those businesses using the least water and whose activities are most efficient to continue operating.

“This is a temporary position, recognising the impact suspensions can have on businesses, but it’s important abstractors understand the need to work with us now and in future years to adapt to water scarcity.”

Sepa said that as further areas reach “significant” water scarcity level, action will be needed to protect the sustainability of local water environments.

The organisation said it understands the impacts on businesses facing these challenging conditions and is working to avoid full suspensions on abstractions.

Where possible, measures to significantly reduce the volume of water taken from rivers and lochs will be implemented.