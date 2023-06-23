Man jailed for 21 years for murdering young father out of ‘his own wickedness’

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for murdering a young man in 21 October 2021.

Gavin McVey was found guilty of killing 23-year-old Sean McKay as he travelled home from work in Dalry, North Ayrshire.

Armed with a knife, McVey attacked the young father on St Margaret’s Avenue.

Members of the public rushed to help Mr McKay, but he was found dead at the scene.

McVey was sentenced on Friday June 23 at Paisley High Court.

Detective inspector Stephen McCulloch, senior investigating officer, said: “This unprovoked and utterly senseless attack has left Sean’s family absolutely devastated.

“Our thoughts remain with all his family, in particular his young son and his partner, at this extremely difficult and upsetting time.

“I know that nothing can change what has happened, however, I hope that his conviction affords his family and friends some justice and satisfaction that McVey is now behind bars and will be for a long time.

“Gavin McVey callously took Sean’s life. Sean was simply walking home when McVey, armed with a knife, stabbed and killed him for absolutely no reason other than his own wickedness.

“McVey will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“I would like to thanks Sean’s family, friends and those in the wider community who helped officers during this difficult enquiry.”

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr McKay’s family said: “Sean was a much loved son, brother, partner, dad, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend.

“He was the most gentle, caring, loving, supportive and admirable person.

“He kept us all going, he was the life and soul of the party and loved dancing.

“Life is so quiet without him, he was always the loudest one in the room. He loved football, Game of Thrones and Marvel films.

“He was very family orientated and loved life. He was so proud of being a Dad and an uncle.”

The family expressed sadness that Mr McKay’s son and nephew will never get to know him as they grow up.

They said: “We will always make sure that they remember him. He was so proud of us all. He showed his love to everyone.

“He was an innocent man and never caused any trouble. He was just walking home from work and his life was taken from him.

“It is such a relief that the man who took Sean’s life is away behind bars.

“The fact there were so many people here throughout this trial showed how much losing Sean has impacted all his family and friends.

“We are so grateful to everyone that has supported us. We would like to thank all the witnesses, the Police, the Crown, the jury and the support from everyone who came and has supported us throughout.

“The whole family really miss him, life will never be the same.”