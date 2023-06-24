Animal rights activists call for dialogue after Highland Show protest

Activists have called for dialogue on animal rights after a protest at the Royal Highland Show on Saturday.

Animal Rising protesters stormed the stage of the Golden Shears World Championship, a popular sheep-shearing competition with entrants from around the world.

At about 13.45pm activists glued themselves to the gates where the sheep were kept, and others held posters expressing dismay at the farming industry, wearing t-shirts that read “For All Life”.

The Royal Highland Show, held in Edinburgh, was disrupted for about 20 minutes before resuming as normal.

Other members of Animal Rising sat at a nearby table and spoke to farmers about their concerns.

Behind the spectators,behind the security and police,behind the brave individuals taking action, we can see hundreds of sheep. These animals are not ours to breed and use. These animals are individuals who deserve better. Nature and our ecosystems deserve better.

Animal Rising member Sarah McCaffrey called for a dialogue with those in the farming industry.

She said: “We are here to engage in conversation around our broken relationship with animals and nature.

“We know that we are a nation of animal lovers, but that is not reflected in our actions.

“This is clear to see in Golden Shears World Championship, where sheep are put in positions where they are visibly stressed and uncomfortable, purely for our entertainment.

“It is also evident in our use of horses for showjumping at this same event, and in our food system, where we send one billion animals to be killed every year in the UK alone.

“That is why Animal Rising are here today taking action. But disruption is only part of the story, dialogue is key too if we are to create the lasting change we need, a safe, secure, plant-based food system and programme of rewilding.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said there were no arrests and that there was “no criminality” found.

The Royal Highland Show was contacted for comment.