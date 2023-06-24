Police name motorcyclist killed in A82 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Police name motorcyclist killed in A82 crash

By Press Association
The A82, where the fatal crash took place (PA)
The A82, where the fatal crash took place (PA)

Police Scotland has named a motorcyclist involved in a fatal collision in Argyll and Bute.

Andrew Jowett, 37, of Paisley, was involved in an incident on the A82, north of Luss.

The incident involved a blue coloured Suzuki motorcycle and a Skoda Scala, and took place at around 6.40pm on June 13.

Police Scotland is keen to speak to the drivers of a dark coloured Volkswagen Touareg and a white Arnold Clark hire van, who they believe may have witnessed the accident.

Mr Jowett was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died later.

Police made the man’s family aware and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of the Dumbarton road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and I am appealing for anyone, not already been spoken to by police, who witnessed the crash or saw the two vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from the drivers of a dark coloured Volkswagen Touareg and a white Arnold Clark hire van who were in the area at the time.

“It’s possible they may have information or have dash-cam footage that will be of help to our investigation.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage have been asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 3676 of June 13 2023.

