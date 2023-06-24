Police name motorcyclist killed in A82 crash

Police Scotland has named a motorcyclist involved in a fatal collision in Argyll and Bute.

Andrew Jowett, 37, of Paisley, was involved in an incident on the A82, north of Luss.

The incident involved a blue coloured Suzuki motorcycle and a Skoda Scala, and took place at around 6.40pm on June 13.

Police Scotland is keen to speak to the drivers of a dark coloured Volkswagen Touareg and a white Arnold Clark hire van, who they believe may have witnessed the accident.

Mr Jowett was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died later.

Police made the man’s family aware and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Brian Simpson, of the Dumbarton road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the crash and I am appealing for anyone, not already been spoken to by police, who witnessed the crash or saw the two vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from the drivers of a dark coloured Volkswagen Touareg and a white Arnold Clark hire van who were in the area at the time.

“It’s possible they may have information or have dash-cam footage that will be of help to our investigation.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage have been asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 3676 of June 13 2023.