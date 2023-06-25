Caledonian Sleeper trains to be operated by Scottish government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Caledonian Sleeper trains to be operated by Scottish government

By Press Association
The Caledonian Sleeper service will be run by the Scottish Government from today (PA)
The Caledonian Sleeper service will be run by the Scottish Government from today (PA)

Scotland’s sleeper trains are now being operated under public ownership.

The service, previously run by Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited, will now be operated by the Scottish Government going forward.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “Today sees the start of a new era for the Caledonian Sleeper as the services come into public ownership, in line with our operator of last resort duty.

“The decision to mobilise operator of Last Resort arrangements, announced to parliament earlier this year, followed an extensive review and consideration of the options available to provide Caledonian Sleeper services beyond June this year, when the current franchise expires.

“This review was conducted against the background of substantial uncertainty regarding future market conditions and the pace and impact of the UK Government’s rail reform process.”

Previous Caledonian Sleeper staff are to be kept on, with Ms Hyslop stating: “I give my reassurances that there is a continued role for them to play in the future success of the service.”

She added: “In recent years, the Caledonian Sleeper has flourished, with increasing numbers of people using its unique journey opportunities.

“The service plays an important role in showcasing the best of Scotland and I look forward to building on that success in the years to come.”

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) stated it marks a “new beginning” for the service.

The union previously campaigned for the sleeper service to be taken into public ownership, stating it was poorly handled when it was privately held.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “With all of its rail passenger services now in public ownership, the Scottish Government needs to commence the long-awaited national conversation on rail without delay.

“At the heart of this must be investment in expanding and improving services, ruling out cuts to ticket offices and properly staffing Scotland’s railway to make it accessible for all.”

