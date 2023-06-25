Caledonian Sleeper trains to be operated by Scottish government

Scotland’s sleeper trains are now being operated under public ownership.

The service, previously run by Serco Caledonian Sleepers Limited, will now be operated by the Scottish Government going forward.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “Today sees the start of a new era for the Caledonian Sleeper as the services come into public ownership, in line with our operator of last resort duty.

“The decision to mobilise operator of Last Resort arrangements, announced to parliament earlier this year, followed an extensive review and consideration of the options available to provide Caledonian Sleeper services beyond June this year, when the current franchise expires.

“This review was conducted against the background of substantial uncertainty regarding future market conditions and the pace and impact of the UK Government’s rail reform process.”

Previous Caledonian Sleeper staff are to be kept on, with Ms Hyslop stating: “I give my reassurances that there is a continued role for them to play in the future success of the service.”

She added: “In recent years, the Caledonian Sleeper has flourished, with increasing numbers of people using its unique journey opportunities.

“The service plays an important role in showcasing the best of Scotland and I look forward to building on that success in the years to come.”

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) stated it marks a “new beginning” for the service.

The union previously campaigned for the sleeper service to be taken into public ownership, stating it was poorly handled when it was privately held.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “With all of its rail passenger services now in public ownership, the Scottish Government needs to commence the long-awaited national conversation on rail without delay.

“At the heart of this must be investment in expanding and improving services, ruling out cuts to ticket offices and properly staffing Scotland’s railway to make it accessible for all.”