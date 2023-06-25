Scottish Parliament committee launches public consultation on tourism tax bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Scottish Parliament committee launches public consultation on tourism tax bill

By Press Association
The Scottish Parliament is keen to hear public views on a proposed tourism tax bill.
The Scottish Parliament is seeking opinions on a proposed bill that could allow local authorities the right to add additional charges on overnight accommodation.

On Monday, the Scottish Parliament’s local government, housing and planning committee launched a public consultation on the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill, and want to hear from businesses, tourism organisations, community groups, individuals and stakeholders.

If passed, local authorities can add additional charges to overnight accommodations such as hotels and B&Bs.

The charges will be calculated based on a percentage of the cost, with each rate being left to the discretion of individual councils.

The consultation runs from June 26 until September 1.

After the consultation period, the committee will hear from stakeholders and will produce a report on its findings.

MSPs will then discuss whether the bill should proceed or not. They will then debate the Bill in the Chamber and decide whether it should proceed.

Committee convener Ariane Burgess MSP said:  “We’ve now launched a call for views on the Scottish Government’s Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill and want to hear from as wide a range of communities, businesses, tourism organisations and individuals as possible to inform our scrutiny.

“Tourism is one of Scotland’s leading growth industries, contributing more than £4 billion to our economy each year, so ensuring these proposals work for those connected to the industry is essential.

“The Bill provides a framework for local authorities to decide how money raised should be spent within local communities, how flexible they can be with where and when the levy would apply and whether certain exemptions should apply, all of which we want to gather detailed views on from urban, rural and island communities across Scotland.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Parliament said: “Like most call for views, the committee welcomes the views of anyone with an interest in the subject matter including individuals, businesses, organisations and other stakeholders.

“As individuals may be paying the levy, or interested in how it is applied/spent locally, we want to hear from people all over Scotland including places with high levels of tourism to ensure their perspective on how it might affect them is captured.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

