Surge in repossession advice sought from charity amid mortgage crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Surge in repossession advice sought from charity amid mortgage crisis

By Press Association
Views of a charity’s online page giving advice on home repossession have soared (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Views of a charity’s online page giving advice on home repossession have soared (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The mortgage crisis is leading homeowners to seek advice on repossession, a charity has found.

Citizens Advice Scotland said data shows views of its online advice page for those who are facing eviction because their home is being repossessed have risen 341% since May 2022.

Views of the online mortgage calculator increased more than 20 fold in the same period while pages providing advice for those who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness attracted its highest ever number of views last month, and was up by 30% from May 2022.

Data from the charity’s Advice for Scotland website for last month indicates views of a page giving advice around a lender trying to repossess a home have hit a record high, up 103% since May 2022.

This week the Bank of England increased interest rates to 5%, the highest rate in 15 years and the 13th consecutive rate rise since December 2021.

Figures released last week found the average two year fixed mortgage was now above 6%.

Citizens Advice Scotland social justice spokesperson, David Hilferty, said: “The cost-of-living crisis has seen the Bank of England hike interest rates to try and cool the economy – and that has led to lots of people on variable rate mortgages facing higher monthly payments.

“Meanwhile, lots of people with fixed rate deals that will expire soon are understandably concerned about how much more they could pay and trying to budget for different payments.

“On that basis we are seeing a surge in demand for our online mortgage calculator, as well as other aspects of housing advice.

“Pages offering advice to people facing homelessness, repossession actions from their lenders, or eviction from their home once it has been repossessed have all seen big increases.

“People facing an increase in their monthly mortgage costs are also seeing high costs elsewhere, whether that is their energy bills, food shop or transport costs.

“None of this is happening in a vacuum; many people will prioritise paying their mortgage but increasing demand for advice around repossessions and evictions is really concerning.

“Lots of people, through no fault of their own, have fallen into debt to simply keep up with essential bills like food, shelter, and energy.

“People taking on new debt on these circumstances could see that line of credit cost even more. It becomes a vicious cycle, trapping people in rising debt.”

He urged anyone with concerns to seek help from the charity, stressing that the advice is free, impartial and confidential.

More from Press and Journal

CR0043687 Lauren Taylor Police spotted at Aberdeen high rise Marischal Court. 26/06/2023 Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man's body found in Aberdeen high rise flat as person arrested
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (10370215ag) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen. former scotland manager Craig Brown Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership football, Scotland, UK - 24 Aug 2019
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pays tribute to friend, mentor and confidante Craig Brown
Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup in 1998. Image: PA.
A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown
SRUC vet Tim Geraghty talks through some of the key points about selecting and managing replacement heifers.
Looking to the future at Sauchentree
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS.
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown dies aged 82
Defender Josh Reid has rejoined Ross County on a three-year contract.
Scotland under-21 left-back Josh Reid returns to Ross County on three-year deal
Calum Smith of Auchernack.
Changing and improving at Auchernack
Martin Kennedy NFUS
Scottish and UK governments 'hiding' behind one another says NFUS chief
Scott Mathers from Wardes, Kintore.
Reducing feed costs on farm
William Henderson won the annual competition which was judged at the Royal Highland Show
Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition