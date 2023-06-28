Late Queen’s friend the Earl of Airlie dies at 97

David Ogilvy, a lifelong friend of the late Queen, has died aged 97.

The 13th Earl of Airlie, who was captain of the Royal Company of Archers, the King’s official bodyguard in Scotland, died earlier this week. The exact time and circumstances remain unconfirmed.

His death was announced by Alastair Bruce, governor of Edinburgh Castle and godfather to the Earl of Wessex.

Mr Bruce tweeted: “David Ogilvy, 13th Earl of Airlie, has died.

“Childhood friend of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord Chamberlain of her Household & Captain General of her Body Guard, Royal Company of Archers.

“He was serving The King, as Chancellor of the Order of the Thistle, up to his death.”

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter said: “How very very sad – David was such a nice man and such a tower of strength during his time as Lord Chamberlain at Buckingham Palace.”

One woman responded: “A remarkable life of service. May God hold him in His palms forevermore.”

Another commenter said: “He was a remarkable man who had a remarkable life. He will be welcome at the eternal round table.”

The earl, who was born in Scotland, had known Queen Elizabeth II since they were children, and last year paid tribute to her on BBC Radio 4, remembering the first time they met.

He said: “The two princesses were staying at Glamis Castle which is only a few miles from Cortachy, my home.

‘We had this tea party and my father and mother had given me a pedal car as a birthday present.

‘When the party started, my father said to me, ‘I think it would be very nice if you invited Princess Elizabeth to have a ride in your present’ – this little motor car.

‘I said, ‘Certainly not. This is my birthday, this is my car and nobody else is going to have a ride in it’.

“This caused a bit of a row and I lost the battle. So that was the first time I met her. That’s 90 years ago now.”

The earl is survived by his wife, Virginia Fortune Ogilvy, Dowager Countess of Airlie.

The Royal Company of Archers has been contacted for comment.