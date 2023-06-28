77-year-old man dies after Aberdeenshire car crash

A 77-year-old driver has died after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident took place on the A90 between St Fergus and Peterhead at around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

The man’s blue Kia Ceed was involved in a collision with a white Citroen Relay van.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed.

The van driver, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

The road was shut while an investigation took place and a diversion was put in place.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this collision.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2435 of 28 June.”