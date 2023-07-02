Crash survivor blasts ‘secret extradition’ to Italy of tourist who killed five

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crash survivor blasts ‘secret extradition’ to Italy of tourist who killed five

By Press Association
A woman who survived a crash caused by Alfredo Ciociola which killed five people has hit out at his ‘secret extradition’ to Italy (Police Scotland/PA)
A woman who survived a crash caused by Alfredo Ciociola which killed five people has hit out at his ‘secret extradition’ to Italy (Police Scotland/PA)

A woman who survived a crash which killed five people has hit out at the “secret extradition” of the driver responsible to Italy.

Morag Smith, 44, was left with life-changing injuries after the car she was in with her partner Evalyn Collie and two friends was hit by the vehicle being driven by tourist Alfredo Ciociola.

He was jailed for three years in December 2022 after earlier being found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Ms Collie, 69, was killed in the crash, together with the other passengers in Ms Smith’s Nissan X-Trail, Ted Reid, 63, and Audrey Appleby, 70.

Two people in the rented Fiat minibus Ciociola was driving were also killed in the accident, which took place on the A96 between Huntly and Keith in July 2018, with the Italian’s four-year-old son, Lorenzo, and fellow passenger Frances Saliba, 63, among the victims.

Ms Smith, speaking publicly for the first time since the crash, said she had recently received a letter from the Scottish Prison Service about Ciociola’s “secret extradition”.

In a statement released by her lawyers Ms Smith said: “In the last five years I’ve stayed quiet and trusted the justice system to deliver but it hasn’t.

“In early June I got an FYI letter from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) about Ciociola’s secret extradition, and that’s what made me feel like I have to speak up as the SPS didn’t make this deal, the Crown did, so the Crown should have to justify it.”

Morag Smith with her partner Evalyn Collie, who was killed in the crash in 2018 (Morag Smith/PA)

It is understood Ciociola’s extradition to his home country was a condition set by the Italian authorities when he was sent to Scotland for trial.

But Ms Smith said: “Every victim deserves to know they matter and the fairest way to do that is ensure the person responsible is sentenced fairly, the crash happened here so Ciociola should serve time here.”

She questioned: “What is to stop Italian authorities giving Ciociola an early release because he’s on home soil?

“Will Scottish officials actually go there and check he’s locked up until November 7 when I’ve been told he’s to be released?”

She added: “I know Ciociola suffered his own loss but he’s responsible for five deaths and it’s not much to expect him to spend time in a Scottish cell before getting to see his loved ones – because I’ll never again get to see mine.”

Speaking about those who died, Ms Smith said: “Evalyn was my whole world.

“She died three days away from our eight-year anniversary.

“Ted was like a father to me as well.”

She continued: “That crash inflicted physical and emotional pain like nothing else I’ve ever felt and now it just feels like all authorities have stopped caring about victims and the effects of their decisions.”

The accident left Ms Smith with multiple open fractures on both arms, lacerations to her left leg, a damaged right knee cap, multiple spine disc fractures and an abdominal tear.

She underwent emergency surgery that lasted 11 hours at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), and has not been able to return to her job as a stewardess on a North Sea drilling rig since.

Morag Smith (right) with her sister Laura Kewley (Digby Brown/PA)

After the surgery her sister Laura Kewley told her she was the only person in her car who had survived the accident.

Ms Kewley, 37, recalled: “There was just tears and disbelief, here was Morag, completely unable to move, wrapped in bandages and hooked up to machines, and I had to tell her everyone had died. It was hellish.”

While visiting her elder sister in hospital she said she saw Ciociola there “with nothing but a cut on his leg, laughing with other people like nothing had happened”.

She said: “It boiled my blood.

“And I knew it was him because the police told us Italian tourists were involved and he was the only other Italian person around.”

