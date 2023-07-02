Heart transplant woman’s daughter twice saved her life using Alexa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heart transplant woman’s daughter twice saved her life using Alexa

By Press Association
A mother who received a heart transplant has told how her daughter twice saved her life using the Alexa home assistant service.

Emma Anderson, from Robroyston in Glasgow, has appeared in a music video by Scots chart star Tom Walker.

She was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy just before she turned 16, which makes the heart muscle too thick to function correctly.

The 27-year-old received a life-saving heart transplant last year at the NHS Golden Jubilee hospital in Clydebank.

Emma Anderson’s life was saved by her daughter Darcey (Family handout)

She told her daughter Darcey from a young age that she had a “sore heart”, and taught her what to do if she became ill at home.

Darcey, now aged six, stayed calm and has been able to raise the alarm on two occasions.

Ms Anderson said: “We told Darcey that mummy had a sore heart so she’s always known I’ve had heart problems.

“I set up the Alexa so that if I passed out or was feeling unwell all she had to do was say, ‘Alexa, call help!’, and that would call my mum who lives around the corner.

“And she’s had to call on Alexa a couple of times, she even called an ambulance on her own and that time I was in a really bad way.

“I’m so proud of her, she is a wee superstar.”

When first diagnosed, she had an internal defibrillator implanted inside her chest, which “fired” three times last year.

She said the heart transplant had been transformative and she was able to marry her partner Conner in July last year.

Ms Anderson said: “Since my transplant I have a totally new life now.

“I can actually walk to school and pick her up and walk back again, something I could never do before.

“Over Easter, I managed to take Darcey swimming and to the play park, the farm park, simple things I wasn’t able to do before, I can do now. I’m able to be a mummy now.”

She continued: “Getting a transplant is a very hard road, it’s not easy.

“I was on life support and all sorts of other treatments after my operation for a long while, and my muscles deteriorated so much I couldn’t walk any more.

“The only thing I seemed to care about once I was better was learning to walk again so I could walk down that aisle and get married. I was literally discharged just over a week before the wedding, I still had stitches in walking down the aisle.”

While recovering in hospital, Ms Anderson created a TikTok video with images of different stages of her heart journey using Scots singing star Tom Walker’s song, The Best Is Yet To Come.

The singer was so touched by the video he invited her to London to appear in a video featuring people who had inspired him.

Ms Anderson appears in a video with Tom Walker (Family handout)

She said: “Tom contacted me and asked me to go down to London and be part of his music video to raise awareness.

“So I went down and did that with other people who were absolutely incredible, who had been through a lot in life too, and it was so nice of Tom to recognise that through his inspiring music.

“Like the lyrics say, I definitely think the best is yet to come for me thanks to my organ donor.”

Chief executive of NHS Golden Jubilee, Gordon James, said: “As we celebrate 75 years of the NHS, Emma’s inspiring story shows us how valuable and crucial the life-saving care the NHS provides is to our patients.”

