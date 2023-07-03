Murder investigation launched as two people found dead in Highland village

Police have launched a murder investigation after two people were found dead in a Caithness village.

Police Scotland said the body of a 74-year-old man was found in a home at Robertson Crescent, Keiss, shortly after midnight on Sunday, after concerns were raised.

His death is being treated as murder.

Eight hours later, the body of a 39-year-old woman was found in the grounds of Keiss Castle.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes said: “An investigation is ongoing but we are treating these incidents as linked and contained, with no risk to the wider public.

“A police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues.”