Man and toddler in hospital after being hit by train at city station

A man and two-year-old boy are in hospital after they were hit by a train at a city station.

The incident happened at Garrowhill station in Glasgow at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the man is in serious condition in hospital while the child’s injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives believe a number of people were on the platform at the time of the incident and may have witnessed what happened.

They urged anyone who saw what happened and has not already spoken to police to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with reference 564 of July 2.