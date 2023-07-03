NHS Scotland needs culture change on whistleblowing, says senior doctor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Scotland needs culture change on whistleblowing, says senior doctor

By Press Association
Almost half of the doctors responding to the survey were wary of whistleblowing (Peter Byrne/PA)
Almost half of the doctors responding to the survey were wary of whistleblowing (Peter Byrne/PA)

Scotland’s NHS needs a “complete culture change” to encourage whistleblowing, a senior medical figure has said.

The call came as a survey indicated nearly half of doctors who responded are not comfortable or unsure about calling out malpractice.

The British Medical Association (BMA) unveiled figures from a survey, in which 24% of doctors said they would not feel comfortable raising a concern around patient safety or malpractice at work.

A further 24% said they were not sure if they would report the same concerns, and 52% said they would raise concerns with their superiors.

The survey examined 592 doctors across Scotland, and Dr Iain Kennedy, chair of BMA Scotland, said the results prove the NHS in Scotland needs “a wholescale shift to a culture based on learning, rather than blame and finger-pointing”.

The figures were released ahead of BMA’s annual representative meeting on Tuesday.

Dr Kennedy, a former whistleblower who exposed bullying and intimidation at NHS Highland, is among those speaking at the meeting.

He is expected to say: “As a former whistleblower on bullying in NHS Highland, I know all too well what it’s like to stick your head above the parapet.

“I want all my colleagues in Scotland to feel they can raise concerns without fear of being labelled a troublemaker.

“In 2021/22 across Scotland’s 14 territorial health boards, a total of 96 whistleblowing concerns were officially raised.

“But I fear that we still aren’t doing anywhere near enough to support Scotland’s doctors to speak up.

“Our recent snap survey of doctors suggests almost half – 48% – are frightened to raise concerns around patient safety or inappropriate behaviour.

“It’s shameful that we work in an NHS where some doctors feel they can’t speak up on behalf of patients without repercussions for themselves and their careers.”

Dr Kennedy stated that doctors should “feel free to speak up without fear or favour”.

He added: “We have seen some positive changes – such as  the introduction of whistleblowing champions. But that’s not enough. We need a complete culture change.”

Some doctors also left anonymous feedback, with one saying there will be no improvement on whistleblowing “until senior management’s entire ethos changes to one which values staff”.

The same doctor also said the “Scottish Government cannot dodge responsibility” as “the NHS acts under their instruction”.

Dr Kennedy said: “If we can work in a system where we are genuinely listened to, in well-staffed supportive services, then working conditions will improve and, crucially, patient experiences and outcomes will too.

“We need a wholescale shift to a culture based on learning, rather than blame and finger-pointing.

“An NHS where everyone feels free to speak up will be safer for patients and doctors. If that happens, we will save lives.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “It is vital that everyone who works in our Health Service has the confidence to raise any concerns they may have.

“Policy measures are in place to support this and staff should raise a concern with their line manager or team leader, or with a more senior manager if circumstances mean this is more appropriate.

“There are also a dedicated whistleblowing champions in each health board to ensure staff are encouraged and supported to speak up.”

