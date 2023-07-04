Pensioner dies after being hit by lorry

An elderly man has died after being hit by an articulated lorry.

The crash happened on the A743 High Street in Lanark at around 2.50pm on Monday.

The 83-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the Mercedes lorry was uninjured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the South Lanarkshire town.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder, of the Road Policing Unit based in Motherwell, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident, and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2028 of 3 July.”

The road was closed for investigations following the crash and reopened at around 7.30pm on Monday.