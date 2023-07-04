Haulage firm fined £150,000 after driver killed by overhead power lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Haulage firm fined £150,000 after driver killed by overhead power lines

By Press Association
Andrew Black Ltd was fined £150,000 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following the death of an employee (PA)
Andrew Black Ltd was fined £150,000 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court following the death of an employee (PA)

A haulage company has been fined £150,000 after a driver was electrocuted by overhead power lines.

Grant Borton, 25, an employee with Andrew Black Ltd, died while using the wash bay to clean his truck at the firm’s Drem Airfield base in East Lothian, ahead of his next shift on December 31, 2021.

As he raised his truck’s tipper, it made contact with the power lines.

The company admitted a charge under Electricity at Work Regulations 1989 and the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It was found the company failed to ensure there were suitable controls in place for work carried out near overhead power lines between November 15, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

A
Andrew Black Ltd’s severely faded warning sign, left, and a small warning sign, right, were deemed unsuitable (Crown Office/PA)

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Andrew Black Ltd had failed to put effective safety measures in place, which resulted in Mr Borton’s death.

It was also found the company had not risk-assessed the hazard of overhead power lines on site.

There was a faded, illegible sign and a single A4 laminated sheet which warned of the electrical hazard.

It faced in the opposite direction from the wash bay where the incident took place.

The court was told this did not meet regulatory requirements for warning sings in the workplace.

Truck with tipper body raised
A haulage truck with the tipper body raised (Crown Office/PA)

An HSE report suggested the company should have contacted ScottishPower to either have the lines buried, or put signage and road markings in place to form an exclusion zone.

Debbie Carrol, who leads on heath and safety investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “Grant Borton lost his life in circumstances which could have been avoided had the risks been recognised and simple controls put in place.

“By failing to have suitable controls in place to prevent contact with overhead power lines, Andrew Black Ltd put their employees in danger of electrocution.

“This prosecution should remind employers that failing to take reasonable health and safety measures can have fatal consequences and they will be held accountable for this failure.”

Since the incident, Andrew Black Ltd has buried all overhead power lines on the site.

