Pedestrian, 21, killed in car crash

By Press Association
The crash occurred on Calder Street, Edinburgh, on Tuesday morning (PA)
A 21-year-old man has died in a collision with a car in Scotland’s capital.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been named, was struck by the car on Calder Street, Edinburgh, at around 7am on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency services.

The male driver of the silver Toyota Auris involved in the collision was not injured.

The road was closed until 12.10pm while an investigation took place.

Police are now appealing for further information while inquiries are ongoing.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0497 of July 4.

