Elderly pedestrian killed in lorry crash named

Police have named a pedestrian who died when he was hit by a lorry.

Giuseppe Molinaro, 83, of Carluke, South Lanarkshire, was struck by the articulated lorry at around 2.50pm on Monday on Lanark High Street.

Mr Molinaro was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes lorry was uninjured.

Sergeant Andrew Coutts, of the road policing unit in Govan, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Molinaro’s family and friends at this time.

“We are continuing with our inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Anyone with information or who may have seen what happened who hasn’t yet spoken to police should contact 101, quoting incident number 2028 of July 3.”