Three arrested after disturbance at holiday park

Three people have been arrested following a disturbance at a caravan park.

At least 10 police officers and ambulance crews attended Thurston Manor Leisure Park, Innerwick, East Lothian, at around 8am on Thursday as part of an operation.

Those arrested are aged 19, 23 and 26.

Police Scotland said there was no threat to residents of the holiday park, and confirmed an investigation is under way.

A force spokesman said: “Around 7.55am on Thursday, officers attended at a holiday home part at Innerwick, near Dunbar, as part of an ongoing operation.

“A disturbance ensued and three men, aged 19, 23 and 26, were arrested.

“There was no threat to the wider public. Inquiries are ongoing and officers remain at the scene.”

Verdant Leisure, the owner of Thurston Manor, has been contacted for comment.