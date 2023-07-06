New fire test centre will allow crews to better understand why blazes start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New fire test centre will allow crews to better understand why blazes start

By Press Association
Firefighters hope to get a better understanding of how fires start and take hold using the new facility in Portlethen (PA)
Fires will be simulated at a new investigation facility in Aberdeenshire to enable emergency services to better understand the reason they started.

The project has been created by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) Forensic Services, as well as the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science at the University of Dundee and also Danish Police.

The new Joint Scottish Fire Investigation Training and Research Facility in Porthlethen opened this week to support forensic scene investigation techniques used by firefighters, police and forensic services personnel.

Two purpose-built containers will be furnished to look like ordinary household rooms before being set alight and extinguished by firefighters.

The resulting burn scene will then be examined by SFRS and Forensic Services as part of a training and development programme.

The project will also provide materials for research into new and emerging technology, including the implementation of virtual reality as a way of viewing fire scenes.

Graham Strong, forensic operations lead, said: “This new joint facility represents a significant step forward to help SPA Forensic Services and SFRS to deliver for our criminal justice partners and the Scottish public.

“It allows realistic training to enable fire investigators to keep up their high-level skills in one of the most complicated areas of Forensic work.

“This collaboration between Forensic Services, SFRS, Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science and the Danish police special crimes unit is truly innovative and will assist training which will be used to advance new technologies, ensuring Scotland remains a world leader in the provision of fire investigation”.

The rooms will be set up as realistically as possible, with donated furniture and appliances connected to a mains electrical supply, before being set alight.

SFRS area commander David Dourley said: “Simulating a fire scene allows us to better understand how fires start, take hold and develop.

“This facility is a great addition to training for our staff and will enhance our fire investigation processes.

“By understanding more about how things burn, and getting experience in a simulated fire scene, our teams will be able to identify important tell-tale signs following a fire to help us determine the most likely origin and cause.

“This facility allows for research into new technologies and emerging risks, for example, we’ll be able to look at items containing lithium-ion batteries and the impact of these types of fires.”

The fire will be photographed then rendered in to virtual reality by experts at the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science at University of Dundee to allow Forensic Services and SFRS to retain a bank of scenes which can be used in a virtual environment for training purposes.

Leverhulme science director Niamh Nic Daeid said: “It has been a real pleasure to work together to develop this facility and partnership in Scotland and to use technology to aid our understanding of fires and provide training tools for the next generation of fire investigators.”

Training for all agencies involved in the project is expected to begin at the site from August.

