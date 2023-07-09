Heavy rain marks Sam Fender’s closing set on second day of Trnsmt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Heavy rain marks Sam Fender’s closing set on second day of Trnsmt

By Press Association
Sam Fender performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)
Sam Fender performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

Heavy rain marked Sam Fender’s headline set on the second night of the Trnsmt festival in Glasgow.

The Newcastle rocker closed the festival’s second night with pyrotechnics, fireworks and confetti as he remarked on the journey he had taken from the festival’s beginning.

In a nod to Fender’s home town, many of his fans were seen sporting black and white Newcastle strips.

He said: “We’ve played every stage in this festival, from a little stage over there to the main stage.

“It’s just really surreal.

“I just feel like nothing is f****** real anymore.”

TRNSMT Festival
Sam Fender performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

He played hits such as Getting Started, Will We Talk and Hypersonic Missiles and finished off with Seventeen Going Under.

Mid-set, the Geordie singer led the crowd in a chant of “F*** the Tories.”

He previously said he had “hated” the party and that nothing has changed since he was young.

Kasabian also played the main stage of the festival with hits such as Club Foot, L.S.F and Underdog.

Glasgow Green turned to mud after heavy rain fell on the site.

Thunderstorms had been forecast throughout the day.

Festival goers will have to contend with further forecasts for rain on Sunday, according to the Met Office, but the weather will improve later in the evening.

TRNSMT Festival
Festival goers watch Sam Fender performing on the main stage at the Trnsmt Festival (Lesley Martin/PA)

On Sunday, The 1975 fronted by Matty Healy, will close the three day festival alongside Royal Blood, Becky Hill and The Kooks.

Around 50,000 attended each day of the gig which is now in its seventh year.

Geoff Ellis, festival director at TRNSMT said: “Saturday at TRNSMT is always pretty special and this one was no different.

“Seeing Sam Fender close the main stage after years of moving his way up the festival was a proud moment and there’s no one better to get the crowd ready for him than Kasabian.

“The bar was set high across the site and it’s always amazing to witness fans discovering new music from the likes of Swim School and Heidi Curtis. We were keeping a close eye on the weather but any showers were overshadowed by an action packed day of live music.”

