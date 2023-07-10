Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash By Press Association July 10 2023, 11.20am Share Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/5931874/teenager-in-critical-condition-after-e-scooter-crash/ Copy Link Police are appealing for information over the crash (David Cheskin/PA) A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after an e-scooter crash on a town road. Another 15-year-old, who was being carried as a passenger on the e-scooter, suffered minor injuries in the one-vehicle collision. The crash happened on Reform Street at its junction with Brook Street in Monifieth, Angus, at about 2.30pm on Sunday. Police said the rider of the e-scooter was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment where he remains in a critical, but stable condition. Road policing officers are appealing for information following a serious road crash in Monifieth involving an e-scooter. Click for more: https://t.co/WlcuFmSQvP pic.twitter.com/feT5AdRCdT— Police Scotland Tayside (@PSOSTayside) July 10, 2023 Officers are appealing for information about the incident. Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash. “The road was closed for a short time to allow officers to carry out inquiries. “I would urge anyone who may have seen the e-scooter involved prior to the incident, or who has any dashcam footage to contact us.” Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1943 of July 9 2023.