Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after an e-scooter crash on a town road.

Another 15-year-old, who was being carried as a passenger on the e-scooter, suffered minor injuries in the one-vehicle collision.

The crash happened on Reform Street at its junction with Brook Street in Monifieth, Angus, at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the rider of the e-scooter was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment where he remains in a critical, but stable condition.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“The road was closed for a short time to allow officers to carry out inquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the e-scooter involved prior to the incident, or who has any dashcam footage to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1943 of July 9 2023.