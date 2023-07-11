Man charged in connection with fatal car crash last year By Press Association July 11 2023, 7.36pm Share Man charged in connection with fatal car crash last year Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/5937670/man-charged-in-connection-with-fatal-car-crash-last-year/ Copy Link A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Edinburgh last year (Peter Byrne/PA) A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal car crash in Edinburgh last year. The 21-year-old was arrested following a crash on Colinton Road in the Scottish capital on July 20 at around 11.35pm. It involved a black Mercedes A Class car and a 35-year-old male pedestrian. He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a few days later on August 2.