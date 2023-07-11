More than 40 firefighters in attendance at fire in derelict building

More than 40 firefighters have been battling a fire at a former cinema in Glasgow.

The blaze broke out in the derelict building, which is the former White Elephant Cinema, on Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of the city at around 6.39pm on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were nine fire engines on site and road diversions are in place around the area.

Local businesses were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported and crews are on the scene to contain the fire.