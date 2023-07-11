Recruitment activity in Scotland falls amid economic uncertainty and shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recruitment activity in Scotland falls amid economic uncertainty and shortages

By Press Association
Recruitment activity fell again in Scotland last months due to economic uncertainty and candidate shortages, according to the Royal Bank of Scotland (Victoria Jones/PA)
Recruitment activity fell again in Scotland last month due to economic uncertainty and candidate shortages, according to a Royal Bank of Scotland report.

Despite this, recruiters say there has been a further rise in vacancies and an upturn in demand for permanent staff, with temporary vacancies increasing for the first time since December 2022.

The bank’s jobs survey is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 100 Scottish recruitment and employment consultancies.

There has also been a sharper rate of growth in starting salaries as competition and inflationary pressures drove wages up.

The rate has outpaced the UK-wide starting salary average.

Subdued business confidence and candidate hesitancy to seek new roles due to the weaker economic climate hindered recruitment, anecdotal evidence suggested.

The rate at which permanent placements decreased in Scotland was weaker than that seen across the UK as a whole.

Recruitment agencies across Scotland said there was a strong decrease in the number of candidates available for permanent jobs during June.

Candidate availability improved at a UK level and at the quickest pace in two and a half years.

Sebastian Burnside, chief economist at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The latest recruitment survey data for Scotland pointed to further falls in hiring activity across both permanent and temporary jobs markets at the end of the second quarter.

“Permanent staff appointments fell solidly, while the downturn in temp billings eased but remained historically marked, with panel members linking weakness to the subdued economic climate and hesitancy to commit to new hires.

“Despite vacancies increasing, and notably a fresh rise in temp vacancies, this caution around the outlook combined with candidate shortages meant that recruiters struggled to fill roles.

“A tight labour market also meant that firms raised their starting salaries and wages further in order to attract suitable candidates.”