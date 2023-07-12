Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict building through the night

Fire crews are tackling a blaze in a derelict building in Glasgow that has been burning since Tuesday evening.

Nine fire engines and more than 40 firefighters attended the incident in Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of the city.

The road has been cordoned off in both directions and drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route between Pollokshaws Road and Coustonholm Road.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 6.59pm on Tuesday to a fire on Kilmarnock Road.

“Nine fire appliances and more than 40 firefighters are in attendance as crews tackle and contain the fire.”

The spokesman added that a “stop” has been issued, meaning no further firefighters or appliances will be necessary and the current crews will tackle the blaze.