Firefighters extinguish blaze in derelict former cinema

Fire crews have tackled a blaze in a former cinema in Glasgow that broke out on Tuesday evening.

Nine fire engines and more than 40 firefighters attended the incident in Kilmarnock Road in the Shawlands area of the city.

Part of Kilmarnock Road and nearby side streets were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident at the derelict building, the former White Elephant Cinema.

There were no reports of any casualties.

In a statement at 8.45am on Wednesday the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 6.59pm on Tuesday July 11 to reports of a fire within a derelict building on Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands.

“Operations Control mobilised a total of nine fire appliances to tackle and contain the fire.

“There were no reported casualties and one appliance remains on scene as of Wednesday July 12 to reinspect the building for any hotspots.”

Roads in the area have reopened.