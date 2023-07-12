Glasgow’s Burrell Collection named museum of the year

Glasgow’s Burrell Collection has been named as the museum of the year.

The museum, found in the city’s sprawling Pollok Park, was recognised at the annual Art Fund awards on Thursday.

It closed in 2016 for a six-year refurbishment and was officially reopened by the King in October 2022.

Sir William Burrell gifted his vast collection of around 9,000 works of art to the city in 1944.

Housed in a purpose-built museum, it was officially opened in 1983 by the late Queen.

The late Queen with Glasgow Lord Provost Michael Kelly as she officially opens the Burrell Collection (Glasgow Museums/PA)

The re-imagined display includes more than 100 pieces of digital interpretation, from immersive experiences to interactive games, created to provide context to the collection.

Since reopening its doors, it has welcomed more than 500,000 visitors, rejuvenating Glasgow in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and contributing £20 million to the city’s economy.

UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “I’m delighted to see Glasgow’s Burrell Collection recognised with this fantastic honour.

“It’s a stunning space with a magnificent collection of global importance that the UK Government is proud to have supported with a £3 million investment.

“Congratulations to National Lottery-funded Scapa Flow Museum on Hoy, Orkney, for making it as a finalist.”