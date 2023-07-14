Lord Advocate: Use of diversion from prosecution in sex cases to be reviewed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Lord Advocate: Use of diversion from prosecution in sex cases to be reviewed

By Press Association
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC has ordered a review of how diversion from prosecution is used (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC has ordered a review of how diversion from prosecution is used (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Lord Advocate has ordered a review of how prosecutors deal with diversion from prosecution in cases of serious sexual offences such as rape.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain said she is “acutely aware” of the trauma victims experience and has ordered the review to ensure that diversion is being used appropriately.

Diversion from prosecution is one of a range of community justice interventions prosecutors will consider.

It sees prosecutors refer someone accused of a crime to local authority social work services or a partner agency for support, treatment, or other action to address the underlying causes of the alleged offending and prevent further criminality.

The Lord Advocate said: “Sexual offences are among the most difficult cases prosecutors deal with.

“I am acutely aware of the trauma experienced by victims and their loved ones. As public prosecutors, we are trusted to make appropriate decisions and must uphold the trust placed in us.

“Diversion can be an appropriate intervention to prevent perpetrators re-offending which, in turn, builds towards a safer society for all. Addressing needs which have contributed to offending behaviour is in the interest of the wider community.

“Such intervention can be particularly effective in cases of children’s offending, changing the direction of young lives for the better.

“I have instructed this review as there is a responsibility on the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and criminal justice partners to ensure that diversion is being used appropriately.

“The review is timely in ensuring we are continuing to consider the rights of children under UN Convention on the Rights of the Child guidance.”

She said that the review will engage with victims and listen closely to their views and will also involve partners across the criminal justice system.

The Lord Advocate added: “Justice for victims will always remain the focus of what we do.”

Diversion from prosecution is considered as an option by the procurator fiscal in any case where the person reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has an identifiable need that has contributed to the offending, and where it is assessed there is enough evidence and that diversion is the most appropriate outcome in the public interest.

COPFS said that the use of diversion is guided by the Scottish Prosecution Code and its use for offenders under 18 is in keeping with obligations to children in terms of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

It will publish revised guidance on diversion for sexual offences in the Prosecution Code in due course.