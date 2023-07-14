Man charged with murder over death of 50-year-old man in Glasgow

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a man’s death at a flat.

Stuart Williams, 50, was found seriously injured within a property at Glenisla Street in Tollcross, Glasgow, on Sunday June 25.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher Lynch, aged 54 and from Glasgow, was charged with murder when he appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

He entered no plea and the case was remanded in custody.

Lynch will appear at court again within the next eight days.