Search for teenage boy swept away by river

By Press Association
Police, fire and Coastguard teams and a helicopter have been involved in the search for the boy (PA)
Emergency services are searching for a 15-year-old boy swept away in a river near Edzell, Angus, on Saturday evening.

The teenager is understood to have got into difficulty in the River North Esk near Gannochy Bridge just after 5pm.

Police, fire and Coastguard teams and a helicopter have been involved in the search for the boy.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a 15-year-old boy in difficulty in the water in the River North Esk near Gannochy Bridge, Edzell, around 5.10pm on Saturday July 15.

“Emergency services remain in attendance and searches are ongoing. The boy’s next of kin are aware.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it is no longer at the scene but said three appliances and specialist resources were at the scene near the Blue Door River Walk in Edzell until 10.51pm.