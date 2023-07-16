Girl, four, dies after being found unresponsive

A four-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive at a property in Dumfries and Galloway.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Stranraer at around 6.10am on Sunday.

The child was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are treating the death as “unexplained” and an investigation is under way.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.10am on Sunday, July 16, officers were called to a report of an unresponsive child at an address on Eastwood Avenue, Stranraer.

“Emergency services attended and the four-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”