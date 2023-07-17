More than a third of Scots unable to afford holiday last year, survey shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a third of Scots unable to afford holiday last year, survey shows

By Press Association
More than a third of people in Scotland say they could not afford to go on holiday last year as a result of the cost-of-living crisis (Owen Humphreys/PA)
More than a third of people in Scotland were unable to go on holiday over the last year as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, according to figures from Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS).

Polling undertaken by YouGov on behalf of the organisation surveyed 1,509 adults and showed that 36% of adults in Scotland did not go on holiday last year because they could not afford it.

Household budgets have been under considerable pressure with the rate of inflation currently sitting at 8.7% while interest rates have risen 13 times in a row, according to CAS.

Thousands of families have been cutting back on hobbies and leisure activities for their children as a result of the ongoing rises in the cost of living, polling and research from CAS has shown.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said the figure was “sobering”.

He said: “This is a really sad statistic. We often hear about people who can’t afford basics like food, rent and energy and, of course, those are priority issues.

“But the fact that more than a third of our fellow citizens can’t afford to get away for a break is really sobering, particularly at this time of year.

“During the pandemic, lockdown forced us all to stay at home and many people had to cancel holidays they had booked. But even when lockdown ended and we were legally free to get away, it turns out that more than a third of us couldn’t afford it. So now many families haven’t been able to go on holiday for three years or more.”

Mr Mitchell said this has a “crushing impact” on people’s spirits and that parents feel “guilty” for not being able to give children a special holiday.

He urged anyone who is worried about their finances to visit their local Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

Mr Mitchell added: “There may be benefits you are entitled to but aren’t claiming, for example – we can check that for you. Our help is free (and) confidential. We don’t judge or lecture you – we just want to help.

“But statistics like this one will hopefully ring bells in government circles as well. People are really suffering in this economic crisis. And it’s not just about putting food on the table – important thought that is.

“After all the stress and crisis of the last few years, people desperately need the relief and fun that comes with getting away, even for a short time. This is just another sign that the cost-of-living crisis must be brought under control.”