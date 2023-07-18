First Minister says UK Government must give green light on clean energy project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister says UK Government must give green light on clean energy project

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf in the control room during his tour of Peterhead Power Station, Aberdeenshire, as he underlines the Scottish Government’s commitment to the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf in the control room during his tour of Peterhead Power Station, Aberdeenshire, as he underlines the Scottish Government’s commitment to the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister for Scotland has called on the UK Government to stop “dithering” and “delaying” a project to help Scotland transition towards cleaner energy.

Humza Yousaf was visiting Peterhead Power Station in Aberdeenshire on Tuesday, where he said the UK Government should give the “green light” for the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The project aims to take captured CO2 emissions from industrial processes across the country and store it in the North Sea.

He said the Scottish Government is fully committed to supporting the project and asked the UK Government to do the same.

Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project
First Minister Humza Yousaf with the head of corporate affairs Helen Sanders (left), director of thermal operations Mark Hayward (right), and engineering manager Kevin Beaumont (second right) during his tour of Peterhead Power Station, Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking to reporters, he said: “I’m delighted to be here in Peterhead and had a fantastic tour of the power station here.

“Why we’re here is because we want the UK Government to stop dithering, stop delaying and to finally give the greenlight to the Acorn project, to that Scottish cluster which has so much potential to help us on our path to net zero.

“And we have a great offer here in the north east of Scotland, where, of course, we have the infrastructure here, we have the workforce – all we need is that green light from the UK Government.”

He added: “Scotland’s net zero future is being held back by UK Government dithering and delay.

“The Acorn scheme should be given approval now, so that we can take advantage of our unrivalled access to a vast CO2 storage potential and our opportunities to repurpose existing oil and gas infrastructure.

“CCS will play a pivotal role in achieving a just transition for our workforces, capitalising on existing world-leading skills and expertise to create many good, green jobs in the coming years.

“Despite the UK Government confirming in March that Acorn is ‘best-placed’ to meet the eligibility to be awarded Track-2 status, which would allow access to financial support from the UK Government, they continue to fail to provide a clear timetabled solution for the next stages of the process.

“This is entirely unacceptable and layers further uncertainty on top of never-ending delays which are impacting investor confidence and which compromise our climate-change commitments and just-transition ambitions.”

Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project
First Minister Humza Yousaf during his tour of Peterhead Power Station, Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

The project aims to take up to five million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030, an integral part of Scotland’s plan to achieve net zero by 2045.

Catherine Raw, managing director of SSE Thermal, who are part of the Scottish cluster group of industrial companies backing the capture and permanent storage of CO2 emissions, said: “To unlock the potential of Peterhead and the wider region, it is vital that the Scottish cluster is brought forward urgently, allowing the development of decarbonisation projects to be accelerated and Scotland’s net zero ambitions to be met.

“Doing so will not only help us meet our energy goals, it will also support industries and provide a fair and just transition for workers and communities across the north east of Scotland, including at Peterhead.

“SSE have set out plans to invest up to £40 billion in the next decade, including more than £21 billion in Scotland alone.

“Renewables will be at the heart of that investment but we also recognise the need for flexible generation to provide back-up when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine.

“Our existing Peterhead station fulfils that role today, playing a critical role in Scotland’s energy system.”