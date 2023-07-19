Island sheriff court trials moved to mainland amid ‘staffing challenges’

Problems with staffing the prisoner escort service has led to jury trials at island sheriff courts being moved to mainland Scotland.

“Staffing challenges” at GeoAmey have led to changes for jury trials in the Highlands and Islands region.

New jury trials which would have called at Stornoway, Lerwick, Kirkwall, Portree and Lochmaddy sheriff courts will instead call at Inverness, Aberdeen or Peterhead.

Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle has published an Order of Court, introducing changes to the jury court operations for Grampian, Highland and Islands Sheriffdom.https://t.co/rSVhkVLF1T — Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) (@SCTScourtstribs) July 19, 2023

Existing jury trials in Lochmaddy and Portree will move to Inverness.

Scheduled jury trials in Stornoway and Lerwick will continue as normal, as will all other court business.

Sheriff principal Derek Pyle issued an order of court which made the changes effective from Tuesday until further notice.

It said: “This order is made in terms of the powers vested in me in terms of section 83ZA of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995.”

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “Due to the ongoing staffing challenges being faced by GeoAmey in delivering the prisoner escort service, we are engaging with justice organisations to minimise the impact on the operation of court business.”