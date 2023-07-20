Rapist footballer David Goodwillie claims he is innocent in first interview since civil court ruling

Former Scotland striker David Goodwillie has conducted his first interview since a civil court ruled he raped a woman in 2011, claiming: “I am an innocent man”.

The footballer said he wanted to “finally speak my truth” after the court ruling in 2017.

At a civil case at the Court of Session in Edinburgh that year, Goodwillie and his former Dundee United team-mate, David Robertson, were judged to have raped Denise Clair.

The two men were ordered to pay damages of £100,000 to her, but no criminal charges were brought against either of them.

Goodwillie has been hit by repeated backlashes when trying to return to football, with Australian second-tier side FC Sorrento the latest to cancel his contract.

Speaking on the podcast Anything Goes with James English, Goodwillie said he wants to move on with his life.

He said: “I’m an innocent man. I still say to this day, I’m walking about free, I’m not on the sex offenders register, I’ve not got any charges for this, I don’t even have a criminal record any more.”

The former Dundee United, Blackburn, Aberdeen and Plymouth player added: “I’ve cleaned up my act and I’ve tried to be a better person.”

David Goodwillie at one time played for Dundee United (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Goodwillie said that he could not fully remember the night of the incident as he was drunk but said: “This case wasn’t violent, this was three people drunk, having consensual sex, what was happening in front of me was normal, she was talking, laughing, joking, joining in.

“So for her to say she can’t remember that, it’s hard for me to live with because I’m thinking if I could only show you the way you were acting we had no idea that you were going to wake up in the morning and not remember this.”

Goodwillie was playing for English club Plymouth at the time of the civil court judgment and left “by mutual consent” just days after the ruling.

Two months later, in March 2017, he signed for Clyde despite fierce criticism of the club’s decision to give him a deal.

He played for the Cumbernauld-based club for almost five years, becoming club captain and scoring 109 goals in more than 170 appearances, before Raith Rovers moved to sign him in February last year.

Following widespread opposition to the move, including from crime writer Val McDermid, a fan of the club, Goodwillie was released from his contract without playing a match.

A year later, there was a similar situation when Northern Premier League side Radcliffe responded to criticism by cancelling Goodwillie’s contract a day after he scored a hat-trick on his debut against Belper Town.

And Australian second-tier side FC Sorrento also followed suit, announcing last month that they had cancelled his contract after the news of Goodwillie’s impending arrival was met with a backlash on social media.

In the podcast, Goodwillie, who is married with two children, said that he has suicidal thoughts quite regularly and is speaking to a counsellor.

Asked how he is feeling now he said: “Positive, I’m thinking this is the chance for me to say what I want to say.”

Lord Armstrong heard from 20 witnesses during the civil case, which hinged on whether Ms Clair was too drunk to give consent to have sex with the players.

Goodwillie and Robertson said it was consensual.

Witnesses testified to Ms Clair being extremely drunk when she left a club in a taxi with the pair.

Medical and forensic witnesses backed her story and Lord Armstrong ruled Ms Clair had been raped, awarding her around £100,000 in damages.

She later revealed lawyers for the footballers – who haven’t paid a penny out of the court-ordered compensation – had offered her up to £115,000 to drop the case.

The duo also lost an appeal against the civil ruling in November 2017.

Goodwillie was declared bankrupt 17 months later.