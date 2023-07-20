Scotland sees sharpest rise in marriages since post-war years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland sees sharpest rise in marriages since post-war years

By Press Association
The number of marriages in Scotland rose to its highest level last year since 2012, according to statisticians (PA)
Scotland saw its sharpest rise in the number of couples tying the knot last year since the post-war booms of 1919 and 1945, according to statisticians.

Figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) suggest there were 30,033 marriages in Scotland in 2022, 24% higher than in 2021 and the highest number since 2012.

Apart from the 103% rise in marriages seen in 2021 due to lockdown restrictions on gatherings in 2020 the only comparable year-on-year rises were in the post-war years.

In a new report, statisticians also highlight Scotland’s total fertility rate has fallen to a new low.

The rate must be at least 2.1 for a country’s population to replace itself but last year it fell to 1.28, down from 1.3 in 2021.

There were 46,959 births in Scotland in 2022 which was lower than in 2021 but slightly higher than the lowest number ever recorded, which was 46,809 in 2020.

Head of vital events statistics at NRS, Daniel Burns, said: “Following the global health emergency these statistics show us the scale of the disruption.

“Only the two world wars have had more impact on the number of marriages taking place.

“There were 62,941 deaths in 2022, down by 1% on 2021. There were 15,982 more deaths than births. This measure is sometimes called ‘natural change’.

“The last time Scotland had more births than deaths was in 2014. Scotland’s overall population has continued to grow since this time through inward migration alone.”

There were also 630 civil partnerships registered in 2022, the highest number since 2007.

The majority of civil partnerships in Scotland are mixed sex (84% in 2022), following a change in legislation in 2021.