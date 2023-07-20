More late-night trains announced for Edinburgh festivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

More late-night trains announced for Edinburgh festivals

By Press Association
More late-night trains will run from Edinburgh Waverley next month (Jane Barlow/PA)
More late-night trains will run from Edinburgh Waverley next month (Jane Barlow/PA)

Extra late-night trains will run from Edinburgh to help people travelling home from festival events next month.

ScotRail said that tens of thousands of extra seats are being added at the times when they are needed most in August.

Late-night services will operate every night, from August 4 to 27, from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High.

On Fridays, from August 4 to 25, late-night trains will run from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street Low Level via Bathgate and Airdrie, to Dundee, Glenrothes with Thornton, and North Berwick.

Late-night trains from Edinburgh to Dundee, and to Glasgow Queen Street Low Level via Bathgate and Airdrie will operate on Saturdays between August 5 and 26.

There will also be a late-night service from North Berwick to Edinburgh from Friday August 4 to Sunday August 13 to support return travel from Fringe by the Sea.

And on Sundays between August 6 and August 27 an extra late-night service will run from Edinburgh to North Berwick.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “ScotRail is excited to play its part in making the Edinburgh festivals a success, and we look forward to welcoming all visitors to the capital city aboard our trains.

“To support the event, we’ve made significant enhancements to our services.

“We’ll be providing more trains, including late-night services, to accommodate the increased demand during this vibrant period and we’ve added tens of thousands of extra seats at the times when they are needed the most.

“Our service will be busy throughout the festivals, so customers should plan their journeys in advance.

“To make your travel experience as smooth as possible, I’d encourage everyone to purchase their train tickets before boarding.

“The mTicket system, available on the ScotRail app, offers a convenient way to secure your tickets and download them straight to your mobile phone, avoiding any unnecessary queues on the day.”

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edinburgh International Festival, Edinburgh International Book Festival and Edinburgh International Film Festival all take place next month.

Shona McCarthy, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society chief executive, said: “ScotRail’s service is a key transport offering for the thousands of audiences coming to Edinburgh this August to experience the summer festivals.

“The addition of extra carriages and later night trains across the central belt will allow audiences greater flexibility in watching a range of work at the Fringe.

“Helping audiences navigate their Fringe experience is one of our key areas of work, and our thanks to the ScotRail team for their support through these extra services.”