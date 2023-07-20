CalMac announces extended cancellations on Ardrossan-Campeltown route

A ferry operator has announced further cancellations over the next month for one of its key services.

CalMac’s popular Ardrossan-Campbeltown service, which was due to resume next Thursday, will remain cancelled up to and including August 24.

CalMac said the MV Hebridean Isles which is responsible for taking passengers between Ardrossan and Campbeltown is still out of service due to unsuccessful attempts to fix manoeuvrability issues with the vessel.

MV Alfred will continue operating between Ardrossan and Brodick alongside MV Caledonian Isles.

CalMac has struggled to run all its services because of reliability issues with its fleet (John Linton/PA)

MV Isle of Arran will continue to operate with MV Finlaggan as part of a two-vessel service to Islay.

CalMac confirmed affected customers with bookings will be contacted to make them aware of the further cancellations.

Robert Morrison, operations director for CalMac, said: “Unfortunately, despite extensive sea and berthing trials, the issues which are affecting the vessel’s manoeuvrability are still apparent.

“For this reason, we are not currently in a position where the Hebridean Isles can return to service.

“This is very disappointing news, and I apologise to our customers and communities.

“We have started a detailed review of options for further investigation and maintenance, and the outcome of this review will be discussed internally as a matter of priority. Further updates will be provided when available.

“Our team is continuing to work hard to do whatever we can to minimise disruption and vessel deployment plans beyond August 25 will remain under review based on the wider network needs.”