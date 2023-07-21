Copy of Harry Potter play signed by JK Rowling sells at auction

A signed copy of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has been sold to a collector for £970 at a Glasgow auction.

The special rehearsal edition, signed by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, the play’s director John Tiffany and playwright Jack Thorne, was the subject of a lively bidding war at McTear’s on Thursday.

A collection of rare Marvel and DC comics fetched almost £4,000 while 39 lots made up of model railway pieces and die-cast locomotives, steam trains and carriages drew bids totalling more than £10,000.

However costume jewellery worn on-screen by pop icon Madonna in the 1996 film Evita did not hit its reserve price and did not sell.

The signed book of the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (McTear’s/PA)

All prices include buyer’s premium.

The jewellery worn by Madonna in the film Evita (McTear’s/PA)

McTear’s specialist James Spiridion said: “There was truly something for every model and pop culture enthusiast in this auction.

“Any memorabilia associated with Harry Potter always attracts huge interest so it wasn’t surprising when the bids started coming in for the rehearsal copy of the Cursed Child.

“It was a very lively auction and we are delighted with the price achieved.”