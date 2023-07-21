Copy of Harry Potter play signed by JK Rowling sells at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Copy of Harry Potter play signed by JK Rowling sells at auction

By Press Association
A signed copy of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has been sold to a collector for £970 at a Glasgow auction (McTear’s/PA)
A signed copy of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has been sold to a collector for £970 at a Glasgow auction.

The special rehearsal edition, signed by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, the play’s director John Tiffany and playwright Jack Thorne, was the subject of a lively bidding war at McTear’s on Thursday.

A collection of rare Marvel and DC comics fetched almost £4,000 while 39 lots made up of model railway pieces and die-cast locomotives, steam trains and carriages drew bids totalling more than £10,000.

However costume jewellery worn on-screen by pop icon Madonna in the 1996 film Evita did not hit its reserve price and did not sell.

The signed book of the play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (McTear’s/PA)

All prices include buyer’s premium.

The jewellery worn by Madonna in the film Evita (McTear’s/PA)

McTear’s specialist James Spiridion said: “There was truly something for every model and pop culture enthusiast in this auction.

“Any memorabilia associated with Harry Potter always attracts huge interest so it wasn’t surprising when the bids started coming in for the rehearsal copy of the Cursed Child.

“It was a very lively auction and we are delighted with the price achieved.”