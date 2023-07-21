Water levels return to normal across much of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Water levels return to normal across much of Scotland

By Press Association
Businesses that abstract water from local sources are being advised not to be complacent (PA)
Businesses that abstract water from local sources are being advised not to be complacent (PA)

Scotland’s environment watchdog has said ground water levels have returned to normal across much of the country following weeks of warnings about scarcity in some regions.

However the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is urging businesses that abstract water from local sources not to be complacent about the situation as problems could easily arise again if another prolonged period of dry weather sets in.

The body’s latest water scarcity report, published on Friday, reveals most of the country has now recovered after warnings of significant scarcity were issued relating to areas in the Highlands and Dumfries and Galloway.

Chris Dailly, head of geographic environmental performance at Sepa, said: “Last month was challenging for those businesses reliant on water from the environment. We very much welcome this turnaround in conditions and much-needed revival of river levels.

“It’s served as a reminder of the vital role water plays in many industries in Scotland and the crucial part businesses play in ensuring the sustainability of local water environments.

“As climate change exacerbates water scarcity, it’s imperative that water abstractors understand the impact of their usage and step up their efforts to manage this now and longer-term.”

Further rain is forecast across the southern half of Scotland this weekend, which Sepa said may lead to continued recovery in some areas.

However, the body is aware river flows and ground conditions in the north-east, Fife and East Lothian areas have seen less recovery and is advising local abstractors to only use water from burns and rivers when required.