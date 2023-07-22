Two injured and man arrested after ‘car crashes through living room’ in Fife

Two people have been injured and a man arrested after a car allegedly crashed into a house, police have confirmed.

A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a Vauxhall Corsa allegedly crashed through his living room at around 7.50pm on Friday in Glenrothes, Fife.

He is in a stable condition. A 67-year-old woman was also at the home, though she is uninjured.

An 18-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was also taken to hospital for treatment where she was subsequently released.

The driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was uninjured.

Police Scotland say he has been arrested and charged with an alleged road traffic offence.

He has been released on condition to appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Officers remained at the scene on Saturday.