Police appeal for help finding Northumberland man who may be in Scotland

Scottish police are assisting officers from England in tracing a missing man believed to have travelled north of the border.

Andrew Matthews, 64, was reported missing from Tweedmouth, Berwick, on Tuesday and police believe he may have travelled to Scotland.

Police said Mr Matthews could have travelled in his grey Vauxhall Insignia towards Dunbar, East Lothian, and then on to Edinburgh.

His car’s registration plate ends in ENH.

Officers are carrying our extensive searches to locate Mr Matthews and have urged members of the public to come forward with any information that could help.

He was last seen in Tweedmouth four days ago and has not been heard from by friends or family since.

He is described as white, of a large build, about 6ft 1in, with short grey hear and a stubbly beard.

He has a tattoo of Jesus on the cross on his chest and a devil tattoo on his back.

When last seen he was wearing brown walking boots, a black knitted jumper over a T-shirt, and black walking trousers.

Anyone who believes they have seen him is asked to contact police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: M008287/23.