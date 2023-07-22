RAF war veteran, 99, is special guest at Lossiemouth’s friends and family day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF war veteran, 99, is special guest at Lossiemouth’s friends and family day

By Press Association
Veteran Bill Shepherd was a special guest at RAF Lossiemouth (RAF Lossiemouth/PA)
A Scottish Second World War veteran came face to face with the modern equivalent of the aircraft he flew in during the conflict.

Former warrant officer Bill Shepherd, 99, was a special guest at RAF Lossiemouth’s friends and families day during Lossie Fest on Saturday.

He watched an air display by an F-35 aircraft, a precision bomber similar to the Lancaster Mr Shepherd had flown in as a member of No 156 Squadron during the war.

He also took a salute from the RAF Falcons Display Team as they landed.

Bill Shepherd observes an RAF aircraft (RAF Lossiemouth/PA)

During the war Mr Shepherd was on the last of his 40 missions over the Essen region of Germany when his aircraft’s oxygen system failed.

He revived his crew, including the pilot, entirely by himself, while defending the aircraft from an oncoming enemy fighter.

He was subsequently awarded the George Medal.

The RAF heard he had lost his original medal and presented him with a replica in a special ceremony earlier in the week, when he was also awarded honorary membership of the Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess.

Mr Shepherd, who went on to work in agricultural sales, has lived in Forres, Moray, for the last 15 years.

His story came to light after he befriended SAS veteran Tommy McLeod, who informed RAF Lossiemouth of his achievements.

Mr Shepherd said: “I’ve had such a wonderful day. The RAF has changed a lot but there are still things that are recognisable to me, and it has been nice to see how much the station has grown since I was here during the war.

“It was wonderful to see the F-35 and the Typhoon flying displays – they both move very differently to a Lancaster.”

Bill Shepherd watches RAF troops parachuting during Lossie Fest (RAF Lossiemouth/PA)

Mr Shepherd was also the sole survivor when his aircraft was shot at over France and exploded after landing at its Cambridgeshire base, killing everyone on board except him.

Group Captain Jim Lee, station commander of RAF Lossiemouth, paid tribute to Mr Shepherd and his generation.

He said: “The RAF of today, and the nation, owe a great deal of gratitude to the men and women of Bill’s generation.

“The technology has changed but the most important thing of all is our people. That’s why Bill’s exploits in the air continue to inspire us and are as relevant today as they were 80 years ago.

“It was RAF Lossiemouth’s honour to have him here.”