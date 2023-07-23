Person who threatened to jump from Highland bridge rescued

A person has been brought to safety after threatening to jump from a bridge in the Scottish Highlands.

Kessock Bridge, which runs across the Beauly Firth, connecting Inverness and North Kessock, was closed for around 45 minutes while emergency responders attended the area.

A person had threatened to jump from the bridge and into the firth below at 7.36pm on Sunday.

The stretch of the A9 that runs across the bridge was closed for around 45 minutes, but has since reopened.

The coastguard control room that oversees the area confirmed the person has been “brought back to safety” and is “well”.