Man due in court after motorcyclist dies in Glencoe crash

A man is due in court on Tuesday after the death of a motorcyclist in a crash near the village of Glencoe.

Police were called to the A82 at the junction with the Buachaille Etive Beag car park in Glen Coe at about noon on Sunday.

The crash involved a BMW motorcycle and a Mazda CX5.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 52-year-old driver of the car was arrested and charged.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the A82 at Glencoe. The collision occurred around 12noon on Sunday, 24 July, 2023 and a 35-year-old man died at the scene. More: https://t.co/vG83rLKtTw pic.twitter.com/9Lo7anGZA7 — Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) July 24, 2023

He was released by police on an undertaking to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police are now appealing for information in relation to the crash.

Inspector Scott Deans said: “We are continuing our inquiries to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died as a result of this crash and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam footage that may help with our inquiries, I would ask that you contact us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for around seven and a half hours and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1435 of Sunday July 23.”