Scots lost £120,000 in online cryptocurrency scams in first 12 weeks of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scots lost £120,000 in online cryptocurrency scams in first 12 weeks of 2023

By Press Association
Scots lost £120,000 to cyber criminals in the first three months of 2023 alone, Advice Direct Scotland revealed (Tim Goode/PA)
Scots lost £120,000 to cyber criminals in the first three months of 2023 alone, Advice Direct Scotland revealed (Tim Goode/PA)

Scots have lost more than £120,000 as a result of cryptocurrency scams in the first three months of this year.

Advice Direct Scotland said the number of cases it had seen, and the amount of money lost had more than doubled compared with the previous quarter.

But with this figure not including scams which are reported directly to the police, or those which have not been reported at all, it is warning that the true scale of the problem could be much worse.

It has dealt with 18 cases between January and March 2023, including one involving a man from the Aberdeen area, who lost about £10,000 in an investment scam after being targeted on social media.

The man was promised a £90,000 return within a year, with the scammers convincing him to make regular payments to them using gift cards.

They also claimed that for an additional fee the man could have the £90,000 delivered to his door via courier.

After blocking all contact with the scammers and the money failing to be delivered, the man contacted Advice Direct Scotland for help.

But as the payments were made using difficult-to-trace gift cards, options for recovery were limited – with the man now looking at the possibility of obtaining refunds from the debit and credit card companies he used to buy some of the gift cards with.

The criminals can use ads on social media to lure their victims – some featuring fake celebrity endorsements – to try to persuade their victims to invest in crypto assets, sometimes using aggressive tactics and often promising unrealistic returns.

Lyndsay McFee of Advice Direct Scotland said such online scams were ‘significantly underreported’ (Advice Direct Scotland/PA)

Meanwhile, Advice Direct Scotland said other forms of online fraud it had dealt with had risen by almost a third (32%) in the first three months of this year, when compared with October to December 2022.

There has been a rise in the number of  “Hi Mum/Hi Dad” scams reported to the advice service, with these involving criminals impersonating a family member and sending unexpected messages via text or WhatsApp, urgently requesting money.

Lyndsay McFee, consumer project lead at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Unfortunately, we are aware that Scots have lost more than £120,000 to fake cryptocurrency schemes in the space of three months.

“However, this is a significantly underreported problem, and there may be many more victims of such scams.”

She added: “Scammers are constantly seeking new opportunities, including through social media, to target Scots and acquire personal information, bank details, or money.

“It is crucial to stay vigilant while using both new and existing apps or websites.

“One key thing to remember is that if something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

“Always thoroughly research any financial product or firm you are considering dealing with.

“People should not feel pressurised or rushed into making a purchase as this can be a clear sign of a scam. Never pay to recover any money as this is likely to be part of a larger fraud.

“The most effective way to stop scammers in their tracks is to report a scam to scamwatch.scot when you see one.”

Ms McFee told people: “Remember there is no shame in being scammed, and consumers who are concerned or need help should contact one of our specialist consumer advisers for free, impartial and practical advice on 0808 164 6000 or www.consumeradvice.scot.”