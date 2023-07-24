Relatives of tragic boy urge families to know dangers of open water swimming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relatives of tragic boy urge families to know dangers of open water swimming

By Press Association
William McNally, who was 13 when he died after getting into difficulty in the river Gryffe near Linwood (Renfrewshire Council/PA)
The aunt of a teenage boy who died after getting into difficulty while in a river is urging families to make children aware of the dangers of open water swimming.

William McNally, 13, died after getting into trouble in an area known as the Clay Pits in the river Gryffe near Linwood, Renfrewshire, two years ago.

Despite rescue attempts by his friends and the emergency services to rescue him, William died a few days later.

His aunt, Jayne Drennan, and her sisters have campaigned since to raise awareness of water safety to save other families from having to go through the ordeal of losing a loved one.

William McNally died after getting into difficulty while swimming (Renfrewshire Counil/PA)

Speaking ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day on Tuesday, she said: “Since William’s accident, we continue to struggle knowing that he is gone, and we won’t be able to see him again.

“Coping feels impossible on some days. Others are slightly more bearable but all in all, it’s a real living nightmare.

“Our lives have been changed forever. Things won’t and can’t ever be the same again and William’s loss has left a hole in our lives that cannot be filled.”

Since the accident, William’s family have been at the forefront of a drive to teach people about the dangers of swimming in open water.

William’s aunts Jayne and Claire Drennan (Renfrewshire Council/PA)

“Water safety has become incredibly important to myself and my family,” said Ms Drennan. “In all honesty, prior to William’s accident, I was probably naive as to how important water safety initiatives and education are and should be.

“This is paramount to us as a family now – William’s death was preventable and that’s really difficult to carry.

“Promoting water safety and highlighting the risks of open water to others has given us some focus and purpose in the aftermath of what’s happened.

“Kids need to be careful and aware of the risks. Young people can be really confident swimmers which can contribute to a false sense of security and ability when it comes to open water.”

Buildings across Renfrewshire will be lit up in blue on Tuesday to mark World Drowning Prevention Day and to remember William and all others who have lost their lives in drowning accidents.

Marie McGurk, convener of Renfrewshire Council’s communities and housing policy board, said: “William’s death was a tragic accident that has affected so many people across Renfrewshire, but the campaigning work that his family have carried out since he passed away has made a real impact and will leave a lasting legacy.

“We’re committed to making our waterways as safe as possible and have provided more lifesaving equipment, including GPS signage, rings and poles, as well as looking to educate people about the dangers of open water swimming.”

For more information on water safety, and to view a video about it, visit www.renfrewshire.gov.uk/water-safety