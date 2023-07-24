Union to protest against job cuts at Glasgow museums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union to protest against job cuts at Glasgow museums

By Press Association
Unison members are to protest outside Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) next Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A union has arranged demonstrations outside two Glasgow museums over the next fortnight to protest against job cuts.

Unison claims Glasgow Life intends to cut 37 posts in the city’s museums and collections department to save £1.5 million.

Glasgow Life has responded saying more than half of the posts are already vacant and it is working with the union where filled posts are affected.

Unison said behind-the-scenes roles such as curators, conservators, technicians, outreach and learning assistants, collections staff and positions involving photography, editorial and design are all under threat.

It argues the loss of these specialist staff will result in a diminished public experience, empty exhibitions spaces and “stagnant” galleries.

Glasgow Life said in turn the planned savings will ensure no existing services, programmes or events will be lost entirely.

A Unison branch spokesperson said: “Unison demands Glasgow councillors stand up for our museums, not pass on the funding attacks from the Scottish and UK Governments.

“We call on Glasgow City councillors to reverse these devastating cuts to our museums and collections.

“Our museums and collections are world renowned and internationally lauded. They need to be protected and cherished.”

The protests are planned to be held at the Burrell Collection, Pollock Park on Saturday July 29 and at the Gallery of Modern Art on Queen Street on Saturday August 5. Both protests will start at noon.

A Glasgow Life spokesperson said: “Glasgow’s museums and collections receive careful and considered care and this is going to continue.

“The savings Glasgow Life is making this year add up to around 9% of the annual service fee the charity receives from Glasgow City Council and ensure we will not have to close any venues.

“More than half of the Glasgow Life Museums posts affected by these savings measures are currently vacant. We are currently working closely with staff and unions to work through what this will mean for individual members of staff.

“Wherever possible, we have identified ways of making savings by reducing, rather than losing, Glasgow Life services, programmes and events, retaining the potential to rebuild them in the future.”

Both the UK and Scottish Governments have been approached for comment.