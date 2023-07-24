Police identify man killed in HGV crash in Dumfries and Galloway

Police have named a man killed in a single HGV crash on a road in Dumfries and Galloway.

Thomas Hein, 25, from Baden-Wurttemberg in Germany, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the crash near junction 15 on the A74(M) near Moffat at around 2.05pm on Friday, July 14.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation and reopened around 3am the following day.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances of the crash and anyone with information which has not yet been passed to police are encouraged to call 101 quoting reference 1888 of July 14.